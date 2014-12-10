Kurt Sutter: I wanted “Sons of Anarchy” to end unambiguously

“I wasn't sure how much of it I was going to leave up to the imagination of people,” the “Sons of Anarchy” creator explained on “Anarchy Afterward.” There was talk of leaving the finale open ended. “And then,” he adds, “ultimately I felt like this has not been a show of' ‘what ifs,' to a certain extent. This has always been a show about direct, specific choices and direct, specific consequences. So I realized I needed to be clear in terms of whether it happened or it didn't.” PLUS: What a fitting and unpredictable end, Sutter touched all the bases and cleaned up all the loose ends, “SOA” went out like it wanted to – without compromise, and all about the finale”s swan song.

“SNL” promos: Martin Freeman dances with Kate McKinnon

Watch them chase each other with Benny Hill music.

Adult Swim renews “Black Jesus,” “Mike Tyson Mysteries” and “Mr. Pickles”

All three will be back for a 2nd season.

Barbara Walters to guest co-host “The View”

The retired Walters will return on Friday to promote her “10 Most Fascinating People of 2014” special.

Stephen Colbert dresses as his favorite “Hobbit” characters for EW

Check him out on the cover of Entertainment Weekly as Gandalf, Legolas and Bilbo Baggins. PLUS: Watch Colbert transform into “Hobbit” characters.

Stephen Colbert and his future CBS late-night colleague sing a Christmas Carol

Watch them duet to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” PLUS: Colbert ends “Better Know a District” by going crazy with the first U.S. Rep. featured on the long-running segment.

SAG Award releases its nominations

“Boardwalk Empire,” “Homeland,” “Game of Thrones” have the most nods.

Kathy Griffin: It”s in my CNN contract that I don”t get paid if I use profanity on New Year”s Eve

Griffin tells Jimmy Kimmel it”s her only contract that has that clause in it. PLUS: Griffin on taking over E!”s “Fashion Police.”

FX releases “The Americans” the official Season 3 trailer

Set to the song “Every Breath You Take.”

Conan dances the Tango with JB Smoove

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star says he”d be great on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon crack up over “Lip Flip”

“I”m Jimmy Fallon, and I shave my balls.”

Watch a 24-year-old Louis CK on a Comedy Central talk show

Louis CK appeared on Paul Provenza”s “Comics Only” in 1991.