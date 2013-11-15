Kurt Sutter interested in a ‘Sons of Anarchy’ prequel with FX

(CBR) The sordid tale of Jax Teller and the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club: Redwood Original has yet to conclude, but Kurt Sutter already has his eyes on a future road – or, perhaps more accurately, a past road he”s yet to explore.

Sutter”s desire to create a “Sons of Anarchy” prequel series, focused on the founding of the club by Jax”s father, is well-documented at this point. But as the FX series comes closer to an end (the show is on its sixth season, and is earmarked to end after season seven), both Sutter and the network”s interest in such a series is seemingly heating up.

“I”ve had discussions with the network about it, and I think they are open to it,” Sutter told People.com. “I think there is something really interesting about the origins of the club. And to do a period piece set in the “60s, post-Vietnam could be kind of cool. I don”t think we would dovetail and start right after the series ended, but it”s something I”m potentially excited about it.”

For now, his attention remains focused on bringing the currently-airing Sons drama to a close.

“I always have a sense of where a season is going to start halfway through the previous season,” he said. “I think about it enough so I lay track to it, and I kind of know where I want it to start. I try not to think about it too specifically. I try to give it some downtime and let it breathe a little bit. Then I”ll come back with my writers at the end of January and start up again.”