Kurt Sutter wants an expanded final season of ‘Sons of Anarchy’

(CBR) On the latest episode of his WTF Sutter podcast, “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter revealed he”s looking into the possibility of expanding the episode order for the hit drama”s upcoming seventh and final season – even if such an outcome isn”t especially likely.

“I”ve inquired about potentially doing more episodes in the final season,” he said. “But there are so many factors that go into determining the costs per episode. Part of those costs are licensing fees; last season”s licensing fees continued to get more expensive. It doesn”t become very cost-effective to do additional episodes.”

Sutter said there are also “creative” reasons to keep the episode order as it is, saying, “Last season, every episode was at least 90 minutes, so we basically got [the equivalent of] another three or four episodes. It”ll probably be similar to that this season – although I”m really going to do my best to get it down to 60 minutes. I will try.”

Watch the full podcast for the latest on “Sons”, including news that Sutter and his team are back in the writer”s room, working on breaking the final season.

