Kylie Minogue slinks through new lyric video for ‘Into the Blue’: Watch

Kylie Minogue, whose new album, “Kiss Me Once” will come out  March 18, shows she still has it in the lyric video for first single, dreamy dance track,”Into the Blue.” She frolics in the background as the words scroll across.

Minogue, who is a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice,” released the track listing for “Kiss Me Once.”  And if the titles such as “Sexy Love,” “Sexercize,” and “Feels So Good,” are any indication, we”re in for a fun, flirty set.

Among the producers on the album, her first since 2010″s “Aphrodite,” are Pharrell and Greg Kurstin.

Kiss Me Once track listing

1. Into The Blue
2. Million Miles
3. I Was Gonna Cancel
4. Sexy Love
5. Sexercize
6. Feels So Good
7. If Only
8. Les Sex
9. Kiss Me Once
10. Beautiful
11. Fine
Bonus Tracks
12. Mr President
13. Sleeping With The Enemy

