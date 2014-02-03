Kylie Minogue’s sexy new video for ‘Into the Blue’

Kylie Minogue is having a good night in her sexy video for “Into The Blue.”

The full clip, which bowed today, features the Australian diva cavorting in the bedroom with her beau, played by French actor Clement Sibony, as well as attending what looks to be a heck of a party. But the real fun is at home, as she wears his tux shirt and they indulge in some playful antics.

The clips switched back and forth between color and black as some unexplained drama plays out between the pair and he chases her down the street. They make make-up sex look really good.

“It’s a man and a woman who are having one of those long-lost weekends where things go really great and things get really emotional,” she told U.K.’s Capital Radio about the clip. She also coyly confessed, “It didn’t feel too much like work.” We bet not.

“Into The Blue” is the first single from “Kiss Me Once,” out March 18. The set is Minogue”s first studio set of new music since 2010″s “Aphrodite.” Among her collaborators on the album are Pharrell, Greg Kurstin and Sia.