A-

Kylie Minogue’s sexy new video for ‘Into the Blue’

02.03.14 5 years ago

Kylie Minogue is having a good night in her sexy video for “Into The Blue.”

The full clip, which bowed today, features the Australian diva cavorting in the bedroom with her beau, played by French actor Clement Sibony, as well as attending what looks to be a heck of a party. But the real fun is at home, as she wears his tux shirt and they indulge in some playful antics.

The clips switched back and forth between color and black as some unexplained drama plays out between the pair and he chases her down the street.  They make  make-up sex look really good.

“It’s a man and a woman who are having one of those long-lost weekends where things go really great and things get really emotional,” she told U.K.’s Capital Radio about the clip. She also coyly confessed, “It didn’t feel too much like work.” We bet not.

“Into The Blue” is the first single from “Kiss Me Once,” out March 18.  The set is Minogue”s first studio set of new music since 2010″s “Aphrodite.” Among her collaborators on the album are Pharrell, Greg Kurstin and Sia.

 

Around The Web

TAGSClement SibonyInto The BlueKYLIE MINOGUE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP