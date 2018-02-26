Disney/Lucasfilm

On March 6th, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization will be on bookshelves everywhere, and the legion of fans who really want to make the Kylo Ren and Rey relationship a thing will be more pleased than ever before. The “Reylo” shippers, as they’ve come to be known, will be drawn to a few passages in the expanded story found within the novelization, one of which mentions Kylo Ren’s possible feelings for Rey.

The key passage brought to light by the Star Wars Stuff Twitter account found this as they thumbed through their early copy:

“Just before the elevator door opens Rey realizes Kylo’s churning emotions are not only about himself, but also about her.”

Since there’s so much new material in the book, Disney found it appropriate to dub the novelization the “expanded edition” of The Last Jedi, so it seems like fans who might’ve hated the movie can find some solace in the details of a thick book.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that a few lines among thousands can prove that Kylo Ren is feeling feelings for Rey, but who knows? He might have a thing for powerful women. And it would make even more sense if she happened to be related to him in some way because Star Wars loves that sort of thing.

