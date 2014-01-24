Ladies, Mr. Grey will see you now in new ’50 Shades of Grey’ poster

01.24.14 5 years ago

It’s not even February yet, but Universal Pictures and Focus Features have already begun the year-long countdown to the opening of Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The adaptation of E.L. James’ blockbuster novel took awhile to get off the ground, but fans are counting the days until Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) finally meets Mr. Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) on the big screen.  The need not worry as the film is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada.  Late Friday, Universal released this new teaser poster which announces “Mr. Grey Will See You Now.”  It also appears as though the hype will be seen in massive billboards in the following cities and street corners.

New York (Grand Street & 6th Ave)
Los Angeles (Wilshire Blvd. & Gayley)
Chicago (LaSalle & Hubbard)
San Francisco (Mission St. & 6th)
Seattle (1st & Wall St.)

What do you think of Universal’s first poster for the controversial flick? 

“Fifty Shades of Grey” opens nationwide on Feb. 13, 2015.

TAGS50 SHADES OF GREYdakota johnsonJAMIE DORNANSam TaylorJohnson

