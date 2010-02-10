Lady A beats out Lil Wayne, Grammy Awards boost sales on Billboard 200

Lady Antebelllum”s “Need You Now” continues its reign on the Billboard 200 album sales chart for a second time, beating out Lil Wayne”s “rock” experiment “Rebirth.”

The former experienced a 57% sales decline to 209,000 copies. The group performed the album”s title track at the Grammys.

“Rebirth” sold 176,000 for the prison-bound rapper. He likely got some boost from his Grammy performance with Eminem and Drake on Jan. 31. His last album, “Tha Carter III,” went to No. 1 in 2008.

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and his band The Administration bow at No. 3 with his solo debut “Who I Am,” 82,000. His band”s last album – “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” from last year — topped the album sales chart. Earlier in 2009, their soundtrack to concert film “The 3D Experience” started, and peaked, at No. 3.

Lady GaGa performance with Elton John at the Grammys undoubtedly had a good effect on the buying public, as “The Fame” experiences a 17% sales surge to 79,000. It falls 3-4. The Grammy compilation of hit songs from nominees climbs 8-5 with 71,000 (+55%).

“The E.N.D.” from Black Eyed Peas – another performer – rockets back up 10-6 with a 76% increase to 70,000. Despite a dodgy appearance with Stevie Nicks at the awards ceremony, Taylor Swift”s “Fearless” moves up 13-7 (53,000, +58%).

Non-Grammy performer Rob Zombie”s “Hellybilly Deluxe 2” debuts at No. 8 (49,000). His last set, 2006″s “Educated Horses,” peaked at No. 5.

Susan Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream” threatens to drop out of the top tier slipping 4-9 (46,000, -21%).

And congrats are in order for best new artist Grammy winner Zac Brown Band, who for the first time reaches the upper-most echelon of the chart with “The Foundation” 22-10 (40,000, +82%).

Sales are up 3.3% compared to last week and down 8.3% compared to the same week last year.

