Lady Antebellum looks to top next week’s sales chart with more than 400,000

Lady Antebellum has been a somewhat poorly kept secret by the country community so far. But with “Need You Now,” the country co-ed trio is poised to burst wide open. Its second set, out Jan. 26, looks like it will top the 400,000 sales mark, making it a shoo-in to top the Billboard 200 next week.

Those strong sales will also make it the best debut by a January release in five years, according to Hits Daily Double, since The Game”s “The Documentary” bowed with close to 590,000. The title track from “Need You Now,” already spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard country singles chart, more than any other song in 2009. But now, the plan is to take the act to pop radio, following in Taylor Swift”s footsteps. In the meantime, Lady A”s 2008 self-titled debut continues to sell steadily and will likely return into the top 10 next week with sales of around 40,000 copies.

Current charttopper, “Hope for Haiti Now,” slips to No. 2, but has only a modest drop in sales from around 171,000 to roughing 150,000 copies. All proceeds go to relief efforts following January”s devastating earthquake in Haiti.

Following the Jan. 26 DVD/Blu-Ray release of “This is It,” the film that follows Michael Jackson”s rehearsals prior to his death, the soundtrack companion soars back up the charts and will likely land at No. 3.

Three other debuts dot the top 10: Barry Manilow”s covers album of love songs and Corrine Bailey Rae”s “The Sea,” her first album since her husband”s accidental overdoes, are neck and neck to come in at No. 7 with around 50,000 copies sold. Rounding out the top 10 will be the latest from Irish female faves Celtic Woman.

Next week we”ll see the effects of the Grammy Awards, which usually reward the top performers with a sales bump.

