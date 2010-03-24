Lady Antebellum re-takes No. 1, gospel singer Sapp makes a new record on Billboard 200

03.24.10

Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” is at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart for a fourth week, non-consecutive, which at this point, it’s just getting boring. What’s not boring, at least for gospel fans, is that the entry of Marvin Sapp’s album “Here I Am” at No. 2 marks the highest charting position for a gospel record on The Billboard 200 ever in the 54-year history of the chart.

Sapp’s live set sold 76,000; his last album, 2007’s “Thirsty,” peaked at No. 28. The previous high-water mark for a gospel album was Kirk Franklin’s “God’s Property,” all the way back in 1997, when album sales were still in tip-top shape.

Lady A moved 93,000, down 11% in sales, marking the first time in seven months that an album at No. 1 sold less than 100,000.

Ludacris’ “Battle of the Sexes” slips 1-3 with 61,000 (-55%).

Razor & Tie double-disc rock compilation “The Edge” bows at No. 4 with 53,000, with hit-making help from Godsmack, Finger Eleven, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more.

Lady GaGa’s “The Fame” climbs 8-5 (48,000, +2%), Sade’s “Soldier of Love” holds its march at No. 6 (40,000, -23%), Jimi Hendrix’s “Valleys of Neptune” descends 4-7 (39,000, -59%), Black Eyed Peas’ “The E.N.D.” ascends 9-8 (also 39,000, -9%), Gorillaz’ “Plastic Beach” falls 2-9 (38,000, -66%) and Justin Bieber’s “My World” re-enters the top tier 11-10 (34,000, +21%).

Album sales are down 7% compared to sales last week and down 8% compared to the same week last year.
 

