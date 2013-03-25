Lady Antebellum reveals track listing for new album, ‘Golden’

Lady Antebellum”s fourth album, “Golden,” was inspired by the trio”s life on the road.



Out May 7, the Grammy-winning group”s latest set developed out of experimentation between Lady A and its band as they traveled across the world. “We were just kind of in that live show mindset for this album,” said the band”s Dave Haywood, in a statement. “We had that perspective of being on a tour and having seen what translates in an arena. We have a better idea what kind of songs are so relateable where it shakes everybody like, ‘Oh my God, I”ve totally been there”.”

The band”s Charles Kelley adds that the trio wanted to reinvent themselves a little, as jangly first single “Downtown shows, but not too much. “I get annoyed when people reinvent themselves too much because there”s a reason people fell n love with you in the first place, but I think it”s important not to regurgitate the same stuff over and over again.”

The band co-produced the set with Paul Worley, who has worked with them on their previous efforts. HitFix heard the title track, the wistful, beautiful “Golden,” when the band taped an episode of CMT”s “Crossroads” with Stevie Nicks.

GOLDEN Track List:

1. Get To Me

2. Goodbye Town

3. Nothin’ Like The First Time

4. Downtown

5. Better Off Now (That You’re Gone)

6. It Ain’t Pretty

7. Can’t Stand The Rain

8. Golden

9. Long Teenage Goodbye

10. All For Love

11. Better Man

12. Generation Away