Lady Antebellum, Zac Brown Band headline 2013 Stagecoach

Lady Antebellum, Zac Brown Band and Toby Keith will headline Stagecoach 2013, which takes place, April 26-28. A helpful countdown clock on the official Stagecoach site reminds us that is only 198 days away.

Also among the nearly 50 acts on the Goldenvoice-produced, three-day fest at Indio, Calif.”s Empire Polo Grounds are Dierks Bentley, Dwight Yoakam, Darius Rucker, Jeff Bridges (yes, that one), Roger McGuinn, Thompson Square, Lonestar, Jerry Lee Lewis and Hank Williams Jr.

Eleven days from now, tickets will go on sale. General admission for all three days is $239, including fees, taxes and shipping. There are also tickets for reserved seating by the stage that sell for up to $1099 (complete with a commemorative laminate).