Lady Gaga and Elton John say ‘Hello, Hello’ to new duet track for ‘Gnomeo’

Lady Gaga and Elton John’s mutual appreciation has now officially gone a step further. The two superstar pop artists have recorded a new song together, “Hello, Hello” for the forthcoming Buena Vista flick “Gnomeo & Juliet,” reports EW.

John, who is busy promoting “The Union” duets album with Leon Russell, also told his hosts at “Good Morning America” that he was working on a song with “The Fame” singer.

John and his partner David Furnish are producing the animated flick, which is housed under Disney Pictures group. The plot sounds essentially like “Romeo & Juliet” with garden gnomes, and the John-Gaga jam will be played over the moment the two leads (voiced by Emily Blunt and James McAvoy) meet.

You can check out the trailer for “Gnomeo & Juliet” here. The movie is out on Feb. 11, and fans can expect the song to drop long before that.

Lady Gaga and Elton John collaborated together during the Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this year and again during Sting’s Rainforest Foundation benefit in May.

