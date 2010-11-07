Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber dominate MTV European Music Awards

The 17th annual MTV Europe Music Awards were presented Sunday in Madrid, Spain. Hosted by Eva Longoria Parker, the show was a lovefest for Lady Gaga who took home three awards including Best Song, Best Female and Best Pop Act. Justin Bieber was the only other nominee to take home more than one award with Best Male and Best Push Artist trophies.
Here is a complete list of this year’s winners.
Best Song – Lady Gaga for “Bad Romance”
Best Live Act – Linkin Park
Best European Act – Marco Mengoni
Best New Act – KE$HA
Best Female – Lady Gaga
Best Male – Justin Bieber
Best Push Artist – Justin Beiber
Best Pop – Lady Gaga
Best Rock – Thirty Seconds to Mars
Best Alternative – Paramore
Best Spanish Singer – Enrique Iglesias
Best Video – Katy Perry for “California Gurls”
Best Hip Hop – Eminem
MTV Global Icon – Bon Jovi
World Stage – Tokio Hotel
