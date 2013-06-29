Music Power Rankings: Lady Gaga and Kanye West battle for the top spot

06.30.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

1. Lady Gaga: She”s ranked the top music figure on Forbes” Celebrity 100, coming in at No. 2 on the overall list behind the great and glorious Oprah Winfrey, and ahead of Beyonce and Madonna.

2. Kanye West: He barely beats J. Cole to the top spot on the Billboard 200, but he does, because, as he”s let us know, he”s God.

3. Mariah Carey: She indefinitely pushes back the release of her much-delayed new album, the ironically titled “The Art Of Letting Go.”

4. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: The duo”s same-sex marriage anthem, “Same Love,” zooms into the top ten on iTunes following the SCOTUS decision to overturn DOMA (see our story here).

5. Justin Bieber: A paparazzo sues Biebs for alleged assault. Next time, Bieber will make sure to have his monkey do the dirty work.

6. Tupac Shakur: A musical inspired by his tunes is potentially headed to the Great White Way: “All Eyez on Broadway.”

7. Neil Diamond: He records a charity song for Boston with proceeds going to the Boston One Fund and Wounded Warriors Project. Good times never felt so good, good, good, good.

8. Will.i.Am: He sues Pharrell over trademark infringement. He”s just jealous that Pharell is the first artist to have the No. 1 and No. 2 song on the Billboard 200 at the same times since the Black Eyed Peas did it.

9. Bobby ‘Blue” Bland: One of the creators of the modern-soul sound, joins his fellow music pioneer Sam Cooke in the sky.

10. Alan Myers: The Devo drummer is whipping it good in heaven now.

