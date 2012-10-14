Lady Gaga and Prince writing songs for ‘The Great Gatsby’

Baz Luhrmann’s recently-postponed “Great Gatsby” adaptation may be getting a modern-day infusion from two contemporary superstars.

Lady Gaga and Prince have both reportedly approached the “Moulin Rouge” director about contributing to the soundtrack for the upcoming F. Scott Fitzgerald adaptation – at least that’s according to cast member Adelaide Clemens (“Silent Hill: Revelation 3D”), who seems to have spilled the beans in a recent interview with the Playlist.

“They have some new music that’s going to be added to the film…Some pretty huge artists have approached Baz and are writing songs for the film, and I don’t think Warner Bros. are going to turn down Prince and Lady Gaga knocking down your door,” said Clemens – who plays the supporting role of Myrtle Wilson’s (Isla Fisher) sister Catherine in the film – before adding, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that.”

Well, probably not, but thanks just the same. So will this be a collaborative track between Mother Monster and the reclusive Purple One? In theory it certainly seems like a good fit, but Clemens had the good sense not to reveal any further details.

Prince, of course, scored big time with his original contributions to Tim Burton’s “Batman” soundtrack back in the late ’80s, with his “Batdance” topping out at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. More recently, his “Song of the Heart” from the 2006 animated hit “Happy Feet” netted him a Golden Globe Award. As for Gaga, this would serve as her first original film soundtrack contribution.

If all pans out, this won’t be the first instance of modern songs invading a Luhrmann period piece – his 2001 Best Picture nominee “Moulin Rouge” featured cover versions of several popular pop tunes including Madonna’s “Material Girl” and “Like a Virgin,” Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and The Police’s “Roxanne.”

Originally slated for an Oscar-friendly December 25 release, “The Great Gatsby” was recently pushed back to May 10, 2013. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the title character alongside Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher and Jason Clarke.

Would you like to hear Lady Gaga and Prince on the “Great Gatsby” soundtrack? Let us know in the comments.

