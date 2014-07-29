Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett duets album coming in September

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will release their album of jazz standards, “Cheek To Cheek” on Sept. 23. The first track, a remake of Cole Porter”s “Anything Goes,” came out today via iTunes.

The odd bedfellows formed a mutual admiration society three years ago and seemed besotted with each other”s talent ever since Gaga recorded “The Lady Is A Tramp” with Bennett for his “Duets II” album.

The album features the twosome singing in tandem and solo as they work through the Great American Songbook, performing such classics as “Lush Life,” “Anything Goes,” “It Don”t Mean A Thing (If It Ain”t Got That Swing),” and “Sophisticated Lady.”

Bennett, of course, helped bring much of the Great American Songbook alive over his seven-decade career. It turns out that Gaga grew up on the American standards. “It was very important to Tony that this was a jazz record,” Lady Gaga said in a statement. “I”ve been singing jazz since I was a child and really wanted to show the authentic side of the genre. We made an album of jazz classice, but it has a modern twist.”

The pair recorded the album in New York over the past year, utilizing members from both of their bands, as well as such noted jazzbos as saxophonist Joe Lovano and flutist Paul Horn, who died earlier this month.

Bennett and Lady Gaga have already taped a PBS special performing the songs that will air this fall.