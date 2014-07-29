Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett duets album coming in September

#Lady Gaga
07.29.14 4 years ago

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will release their album of jazz standards, “Cheek To Cheek” on Sept. 23. The first track, a remake of Cole Porter”s “Anything Goes,” came out today via iTunes.

The odd bedfellows formed a mutual admiration society three years ago and seemed besotted with each other”s talent ever since Gaga recorded “The Lady Is A Tramp” with Bennett for his “Duets II” album.

The album features the twosome singing in tandem and solo as they work through the Great American Songbook, performing such classics as “Lush Life,” “Anything Goes,” “It Don”t Mean A Thing (If It Ain”t Got That Swing),” and “Sophisticated Lady.”

Bennett, of course, helped bring much of the Great American Songbook alive over his seven-decade career. It turns out that Gaga grew up on the American standards. “It was very important to Tony that this was a jazz record,” Lady Gaga said in a statement. “I”ve been singing jazz since I was a child and really wanted to show the authentic side of the genre. We made an album of jazz classice, but it has a modern twist.”

The pair recorded the album in New York over the past year, utilizing members from both of their bands, as well as such noted jazzbos as saxophonist Joe Lovano and flutist Paul Horn, who died earlier this month.

Bennett and Lady Gaga have already taped a PBS special performing the songs that will air this fall.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSCheek to Cheekduets albumjazz standardsLADY GAGAtony bennett

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP