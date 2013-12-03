Lady Gaga takes ‘ARTPOP’ to North American arenas

Lady Gaga has announced the dates for her “ARTPOP” North American tour, which kicks off in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on May 4. Check out the full list of dates below.



Keeping with theme she used for small events that marked the release of her new album , the tour is titled “artRave: The ARTPOP Ball Tour” and will run 25 dates through July 21. Tickets go on sale on Monday (Dec. 9) at 10:00 am.

Previously, Gaga’s “Born This Way” Ball was the sixth highest-grossing tour of 2012, pulling in $124 million at 65 sold-out dates that year, per Billboard Boxscore. The pop star had to cancel 20 international “Born This Way” dates due to a hip injury earlier this year. No word yet on whether she’ll take her “ARTPOP” tour abroad.

Here are Lady Gaga’s artRave: The ARTPOP Ball Tour dates:

May 4: Ft. Lauderdale, FL (BB&T Center)

May 6: Atlanta, GA (Philips Arena)

May 8: Pittsburgh, PA (Consol Energy Center)

May 10: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)

May 12: Philadelphia, PA (Wells Fargo Center)

May 13: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

May 15: Washington, DC (Verizon Center)

May 18: Cleveland, OH (Quicken Loans Arena)

May 20: St. Paul, MN (Xcel Entergy Center)

May 22: Winnipeg, MB (MTS Centre)

May 25: Calgary, AB (Scotiabank Saddledome)

May 26: Edmonton, AB (Rexall Place)

May 28: Seattle, WA (Key Arena)

May 30: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

June 2: San Diego, CA (Viejas Arena)

June 3: San Jose, CA (SAP Center at San Jose)

June 30: Boston, MA (TD Garden)

July 2: Montreal, QC (Bell Centre)

July 9: Toronto, ON (Air Canada Centre)

July 11: Chicago, IL (United Center)

July 14: San Antonio, TX (AT&T Center)

July 16: Houston, TX (Toyota Center)

July 17: Dallas, TX (American Airlines)

July 19: Las Vegas, NV (MGM Grand Garden)

July 21: Los Angeles, CA (Staples Center)