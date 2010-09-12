Lady Gaga announces new album title at MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga took home the biggest award of the night at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, and the moment was shared with another big announcement: the pop star revealed the name of her new album.

The “Poker Face” singer told audiences that the follow-up to 2008’s “The Fame” would be called “Born This Way,” and even shared a few bars of what seems to be the title track, a capella.

“God makes no mistakes,” she vamped. “I’m on the right track baby / I was born this way.”



Gaga claimed that she would tell her Little Monsters the title if she won Video of the Year award, which she did — for “Bad Romance.” It was one of her many wins of the night, including Best Female Video, Best Pop Video, Best Collaboration and Best Dance Music Video.

“Born This Way” is expected to arrive in early 2011.