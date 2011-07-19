Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Katy Perry all on ‘Now That’s What I Call Music! 39’

#Katy Perry #Britney Spears #Lady Gaga
07.19.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

The hits just keep on coming… literally. “Now That”s What I Call Music 39” will street on Aug. 9. 

The latest edition of the multi-artist compilations includes such Billboard chart toppers as LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” and Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything,” as well as such top 10 hits as  Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory” and Britney Spears” “Till The World Ends.”

The set also contains two No. 1s from Billboard”s Hot Country Songs chart: Blake Shelton”s “Honey Bee” and Jason Aldean”s “Dirt Road Anthem.”

And there”s more! Although details are scant, there are special plans for the “Now!” series as it turns 40, with standard and deluxe CD and digital editions of the collections. Since its stateside launch in 1998, the originally U.K. series has sold more than 80 million copies in the U.S.

NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 39 tracklisting

1. Katy Perry                                                                 Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
2. LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock         Party Rock Anthem
3. Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer                 Give Me Everything
4. Lady Gaga                                                                The Edge Of Glory
5. Britney Spears                                                           Till The World Ends
6. Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull                                  On The Floor
7. Lupe Fiasco                                                              The Show Goes On
8. Tinie Tempah featuring Eric Turner                              Written in the Stars
9. The Black Eyed Peas                                                 Just Can”t Get Enough
10. Bruno Mars                                                              The Lazy Song
11. Selena Gomez                                                         Who Says
12. Jessie J featuring B.o.B                                           Price Tag
13. Hot Chelle Rae                                                         Tonight Tonight
14. OneRepublic                                                            Good Life
15. Jason Aldean                                                          Dirt Road Anthem
16. Blake Shelton                                                          Honey Bee
BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview
17. Maria K.                                                                  Starbucks Smile
18. Jessica Sutta                                                           Show Me
19. Chiddy Bang                                                           Mind Your Manners
20. DEV featuring The Cataracs                                     Bass Down Low

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Britney Spears#Lady Gaga
TAGSBLACK EYED PEASBLAKE SHELTONBritney SpearsBRUNO MARSjason aldeanJENNIFER LOPEZKATY PERRYLADY GAGALMFAONow Thats what I call Music Vol 39PITBULLSELENA GOMEZTinie Tempah

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP