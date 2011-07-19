Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Katy Perry all on ‘Now That’s What I Call Music! 39’

The hits just keep on coming… literally. “Now That”s What I Call Music 39” will street on Aug. 9.

The latest edition of the multi-artist compilations includes such Billboard chart toppers as LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” and Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything,” as well as such top 10 hits as Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory” and Britney Spears” “Till The World Ends.”

The set also contains two No. 1s from Billboard”s Hot Country Songs chart: Blake Shelton”s “Honey Bee” and Jason Aldean”s “Dirt Road Anthem.”

And there”s more! Although details are scant, there are special plans for the “Now!” series as it turns 40, with standard and deluxe CD and digital editions of the collections. Since its stateside launch in 1998, the originally U.K. series has sold more than 80 million copies in the U.S.



NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 39 tracklisting

1. Katy Perry Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

2. LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock Party Rock Anthem

3. Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer Give Me Everything

4. Lady Gaga The Edge Of Glory

5. Britney Spears Till The World Ends

6. Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull On The Floor

7. Lupe Fiasco The Show Goes On

8. Tinie Tempah featuring Eric Turner Written in the Stars

9. The Black Eyed Peas Just Can”t Get Enough

10. Bruno Mars The Lazy Song

11. Selena Gomez Who Says

12. Jessie J featuring B.o.B Price Tag

13. Hot Chelle Rae Tonight Tonight

14. OneRepublic Good Life

15. Jason Aldean Dirt Road Anthem

16. Blake Shelton Honey Bee

BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview

17. Maria K. Starbucks Smile

18. Jessica Sutta Show Me

19. Chiddy Bang Mind Your Manners

20. DEV featuring The Cataracs Bass Down Low