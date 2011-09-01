Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen celebrating Sting’s 60th birthday in concert

Many of Sting’s famous friends will be helping him ring in his 60s this October.

The former Police frontman turns 60 years old on Oct. 2, so on Oct. 1, New York’s Beacon Theatre will be hosting a “private” concert featuring guests Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Robert Downey, Jr., Herbie Hancock, Vince Gill, Will.i.am, Rufus Wainwright, Branford Marsalis and Stevie Wonder.

The show will have an allotted number of tickets for sale to members of Sting’s fan club — starting at around $280 a pop — with the pre-sale going up today (Sept. 1). Otherwise, no other spots will be available to the general public.

Proceeds from the show will go to one of Sting’s charities of choice, the Robing Hood Foundation.

Meanwhile, the singer/songwriter is celebrating another personal milestone in different musical endeavor. The “Sting: 25 Years” boxed set goes up on Sept. 27. It includes three CDs with 45 handpicked remastered tracks (tracklist below) from his solo catalog. Additionally, it’s packaged with previously unreleased concert film “Rough, Raw & Unreleased: Live At Irving Plaza” on DVD. The set is all bundled in a pleasing hardcover collection with photos, lyrics, notes and an intro written by the man of the hour himself.

A non-deluxe, double-disc-only set of “25 Years” will be released on Oct. 18.

Here is the tracklist for “Sting: 25 Years”:

Disc One:

01. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
02. Love Is The Seventh Wave
03. Consider Me Gone
04. Moon Over Bourbon Street
05. Fortress Around Your Heart
06. Bring On The Night (Live)
07. Driven To Tears (Live)
08. I Burn For You (Live)
09. Be Still My Beating Heart
10. They Dance Alone
11. Englishman In New York
12. Fragile
13. We”ll Be Together
14. Sister Moon
15. Secret Marriage

Disc Two:

01. All This Time
02. Mad About You
03. Why Should I Cry For You?
04. The Soul Cages
05. When The Angels Fall
06. If I Ever Lose My Faith In You
07. Fields Of Gold
08. Seven Days
09. It”s Probably Me
10. Shape Of My Heart
11. When We Dance
12. I Hung My Head
13. I Was Brought To My Senses
14. You Still Touch Me
15. I”m So Happy I Can”t Stop Crying

Disc Three:

01. A Thousand Years
02. Desert Rose
03. Ghost Story
04. Brand New Day
05. Send Your Love
06. Whenever I Say Your Name
07. Stolen Car (Take Me Dancing)
08. Soul Cake
09. The Hounds Of Winter
10. Next To You
11. We Work The Black Seam
12. The Pirate”s Bride
13. Never Coming Home
14. Russians (Live)
15. The End Of The Game (Live)

Disc Four: Rough, Raw & Unreleased: Live at Irving Plaza

01. Message In A Bottle
02. Demolition Man
03. Synchronicity II
04. Driven To Tears
05. Heavy Cloud, No Rain
06. A Day In The Life
07. Voices Inside My Head/When The World Is Running Down
08. Roxanne
09. Next To You
10. Lithium Sunset

