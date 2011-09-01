Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen celebrating Sting’s 60th birthday in concert

Many of Sting’s famous friends will be helping him ring in his 60s this October.

The former Police frontman turns 60 years old on Oct. 2, so on Oct. 1, New York’s Beacon Theatre will be hosting a “private” concert featuring guests Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Robert Downey, Jr., Herbie Hancock, Vince Gill, Will.i.am, Rufus Wainwright, Branford Marsalis and Stevie Wonder.

The show will have an allotted number of tickets for sale to members of Sting’s fan club — starting at around $280 a pop — with the pre-sale going up today (Sept. 1). Otherwise, no other spots will be available to the general public.

Proceeds from the show will go to one of Sting’s charities of choice, the Robing Hood Foundation.

Meanwhile, the singer/songwriter is celebrating another personal milestone in different musical endeavor. The “Sting: 25 Years” boxed set goes up on Sept. 27. It includes three CDs with 45 handpicked remastered tracks (tracklist below) from his solo catalog. Additionally, it’s packaged with previously unreleased concert film “Rough, Raw & Unreleased: Live At Irving Plaza” on DVD. The set is all bundled in a pleasing hardcover collection with photos, lyrics, notes and an intro written by the man of the hour himself.

A non-deluxe, double-disc-only set of “25 Years” will be released on Oct. 18.

Here is the tracklist for “Sting: 25 Years”:

Disc One:

01. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

02. Love Is The Seventh Wave

03. Consider Me Gone

04. Moon Over Bourbon Street

05. Fortress Around Your Heart

06. Bring On The Night (Live)

07. Driven To Tears (Live)

08. I Burn For You (Live)

09. Be Still My Beating Heart

10. They Dance Alone

11. Englishman In New York

12. Fragile

13. We”ll Be Together

14. Sister Moon

15. Secret Marriage

Disc Two:

01. All This Time

02. Mad About You

03. Why Should I Cry For You?

04. The Soul Cages

05. When The Angels Fall

06. If I Ever Lose My Faith In You

07. Fields Of Gold

08. Seven Days

09. It”s Probably Me

10. Shape Of My Heart

11. When We Dance

12. I Hung My Head

13. I Was Brought To My Senses

14. You Still Touch Me

15. I”m So Happy I Can”t Stop Crying

Disc Three:

01. A Thousand Years

02. Desert Rose

03. Ghost Story

04. Brand New Day

05. Send Your Love

06. Whenever I Say Your Name

07. Stolen Car (Take Me Dancing)

08. Soul Cake

09. The Hounds Of Winter

10. Next To You

11. We Work The Black Seam

12. The Pirate”s Bride

13. Never Coming Home

14. Russians (Live)

15. The End Of The Game (Live)

Disc Four: Rough, Raw & Unreleased: Live at Irving Plaza

01. Message In A Bottle

02. Demolition Man

03. Synchronicity II

04. Driven To Tears

05. Heavy Cloud, No Rain

06. A Day In The Life

07. Voices Inside My Head/When The World Is Running Down

08. Roxanne

09. Next To You

10. Lithium Sunset