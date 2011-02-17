Lady Gaga, Cee Lo and Rihanna soar on the Billboard Hot 100

#Katy Perry #Britney Spears #Lady Gaga #Rihanna #Wiz Khalifa
02.17.11 8 years ago 4 Comments

Bolstered by a multi-media blitz and an eye-opening Grammy performance, Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” becomes the 19th song to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. However, Mamma Monster”s tune isn”t the only one to see an early Grammy bounce.

Grammy watchers clearly jumped to their computers to purchase their favorite tracks digitally, as Cee Lo Green”s “F*** You” leaps 16-7. The other biggest jumps in the Top 10 belong to Rihanna, whose “S&M” relieves itself of any bondage to soar 31-8; and to the Black Eyed Peas” “The Time (Dirty Bit).” Some critics may have rained all over their Super Bowl half-time appearance, but it spurred fans on to buy the track as it jumps 19-9, according to Billboard.

[More after the jump…]

Not to skirt over Lady Gaga”s accomplishments: Her trek to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100-her third trip to the summit- is accompanied by other records, including the highest bow on Billboard”s Radio Songs chart (No. 6) and the largest debut sales tally for a female artist with 448,000 copies. It breaks the record set by Britney Spears” “Hold It Against Me,” set four weeks ago. “Hold It Against Me” also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rest of the top 10 of the Billboard remains fairly static: Katy Perry”s “Firework” and Bruno Mars” “Grenade” swap places with Perry moving to up one spot to No. 2. Last week”s No. 1, Wiz Khalifa”s “Black and Yellow” falls 4-1. Pink”s “F**Kin” Perfect” falls 4-5, but is the chart”s biggest airplay gainer. Enrique Iglesias”s “Tonight (I”m Lovin” You)” featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E stays at No. 6, while Spears “Hold It Against Me”  holds at No. 10

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Britney Spears#Lady Gaga#Rihanna#Wiz Khalifa
TAGS1000 No 1BILLBOARD HOT 100BLACK EYED PEASBorn This WayBritney SpearsBRUNO MARSCee-LoENRIQUE IGLESIASKATY PERRYLADY GAGARihannaWiz Khalifa

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP