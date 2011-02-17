Lady Gaga, Cee Lo and Rihanna soar on the Billboard Hot 100

Bolstered by a multi-media blitz and an eye-opening Grammy performance, Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” becomes the 19th song to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. However, Mamma Monster”s tune isn”t the only one to see an early Grammy bounce.

Grammy watchers clearly jumped to their computers to purchase their favorite tracks digitally, as Cee Lo Green”s “F*** You” leaps 16-7. The other biggest jumps in the Top 10 belong to Rihanna, whose “S&M” relieves itself of any bondage to soar 31-8; and to the Black Eyed Peas” “The Time (Dirty Bit).” Some critics may have rained all over their Super Bowl half-time appearance, but it spurred fans on to buy the track as it jumps 19-9, according to Billboard.

Not to skirt over Lady Gaga”s accomplishments: Her trek to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100-her third trip to the summit- is accompanied by other records, including the highest bow on Billboard”s Radio Songs chart (No. 6) and the largest debut sales tally for a female artist with 448,000 copies. It breaks the record set by Britney Spears” “Hold It Against Me,” set four weeks ago. “Hold It Against Me” also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rest of the top 10 of the Billboard remains fairly static: Katy Perry”s “Firework” and Bruno Mars” “Grenade” swap places with Perry moving to up one spot to No. 2. Last week”s No. 1, Wiz Khalifa”s “Black and Yellow” falls 4-1. Pink”s “F**Kin” Perfect” falls 4-5, but is the chart”s biggest airplay gainer. Enrique Iglesias”s “Tonight (I”m Lovin” You)” featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E stays at No. 6, while Spears “Hold It Against Me” holds at No. 10