Watch: Lady Gaga channels ‘Wizard of Oz’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Lady Gaga channeled Dorothy from “Wizard Of Oz” on “Good Morning America” today, as she unveiled a new rendition of “Applause” that opened with a sedate Dorothy singing “Over the Rainbow” (complete with Toto) before an adoring Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow.

With their urging, she launched into “Applause,” morphing into Glinda the Good Witch as they traveled down the Yellow Brick Road, complete with poppy fields. She then transformed into the evil witch (or seemingly attempted to after ripping a green wig off of a witch (we wonder if there was a slight wardrobe malfunction there). She then disappeared behind a curtain before coming back as Dorothy complete with a huge gingham bow.

“Applause” is the first single from “ARTPOP,” which comes out Nov. 11.

We liked it much better than the VMA performance. What do you think?