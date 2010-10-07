Lady Gaga comes in at No. 7 on Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list

10.07.10 8 years ago

In case we needed any further proof that it”s Lady Gaga”s world and we just live in it, the singer just landed at No. 7 on Forbes” list of the 2010 World”s 100 Most Powerful Women. We”re sure Michele Obama and Hilary Clinton — both of whom somehow, miraculously, came in ahead of Lady Gaga — are breathing a sigh of relief. Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Palin, who come in behind LG, not so much. Beyonce also makes the Top 10, skirting in at No. 9.

Madonna, who comes in at No. 29, is the only other music artist on the list. The overall list was compiled by slotting women into particular categories, such as politics, business, media and the odd designation of “lifestyle,” into which Lady Gaga falls. The lists were then merged to come up with a master list.

Lady Gaga is also, at 24, the youngest woman on the list. To see a complete list, click here.

