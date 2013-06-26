Lady Gaga comes in No. 2 on Forbes Celebrity 100 power list

06.26.13 5 years ago

Lady Gaga is the highest ranking musician on Forbes” 2013 Celebrity 100 power list, released today.

In fact, Momma Monster comes in at No. 2, only behind the great and powerful Oprah Winfrey, who tops the list.  Lady Gaga is one of six musicians in the top 10 alone.

The performer earned $80 million over the last year, despite having to cut short her “Born This Way Ball” tour because of her hip injury.  The tally also takes into account other measures of influence, including social media, to calculate a celebrity”s money and fame quotient.

Other musicians on the overall list include Beyonce at No. 4, Madonna (5), Taylor Swift (6), Bon Jovi (7), Justin Bieber (9), Jennifer Lopez (12), Rihanna (13), Coldplay (14), Katy Perry (18), Jay-Z (32), Toby Keith (43), Carrie Underwood (46), Kenny Chesney (47), Kanye West (59), Dr. Dre (63), and David Guetta (74).

Toby Keith is on the cover of the Forbes issue and in an entertaining profile about his many businesses, it comes to light that he owns 10% of Big Machine  Label Group, the record company Taylor Swift records for, which means that every time Swift sells records, it”s money in Keith”s pocket.

