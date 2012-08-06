Lady Gaga confirms her album title, but what does it mean?

Lady Gaga confirmed via Twitter that “ARTPOP” will be the title of her new album and, guess what, Little Monsters? It”s an acronym. It stands for “Artistic Revolution Through the Potential of Pop.” Wait, shouldn”t that really be ARTTPOP? We kid….And we”re not sure if that last part is official. Someone with the Twitter handle Marc/Lady Gaga tweeted the explanation and Lady Gaga retweeted it.

Seriously, Lady Gaga had already admonishes us via Twitter: “Make sure when writing about my new album/project ARTPOP that you CAPITALIZE the title, ‘it”s all in the details.””

The fact that it may be an acronym is the only part that even remotely makes the pretentious move of insisting that the album title be written in all caps barely tolerable. We are Team Gaga, but this is way too precious. If the music is half as precious, which we bet it won”t be, there could be trouble. Hey, at least it”s easier to pronounce than “MDNA…” We’re just saying….

As we reported earlier, last week, Gaga tweeted a photo of herself with a new tattoo of the word ARTPOP on the underside of her arm, and, yes, it is all in caps. Gaga Daily, a fansite devoted to all things LG, posted several days ago that Lady Gaga”s fourth studio album will comes out before Spring 2013, with the first single arriving before year”s end.

Lady Gaga had other news today: she announced the first dates in her fall Latin America run, which will start in Mexico City on Oct. 26. The remaining dates are here.