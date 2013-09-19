Lady Gaga, Dixie Chicks set to honor Carole King, MusiCares Person of the Year

Lady Gaga, Dixie Chicks, Bette Midler, James Taylor, Jason Mraz and Steven Tyler are among the artists who will salute Carole King, 2014 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The Jan. 24 fundraiser, always held two nights before the Grammy Awards, benefits MusiCares” health and human services program, which provides emergency financial, medical, educational and emotional support for those in the music community through such programs as its MAP Fund, which allows access to addiction recovery services, and helping provide monetary support with medical bills.

The Recording Academy, the same organization that puts on the Grammys, started the MusiCares Person of the Year event 24 years ago. Past honorees include Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Brian Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Tony Bennett, James Taylor and Neil Young. The evening honors an artist for her musical contribution, as well as charitable work. King, a 4-time Grammy winner, is known for her support of environmental efforts, as well as a number of political causes.