Lady Gaga does her best Miss Piggy in ‘The Muppets Holiday Spectacular’ promo

If you were hoping to hear the slick, shrimpy Muppet Pepe the King Prawn make an S&M joke on national television, then a) there is something severely wrong with you, and b) you have come to the right place. In her continuing dominance of all things TV, Lady Gaga appeared in this cute teaser for the upcoming “Muppets Holiday Spectacular,” which will air on November 28th. Lady Gaga is slated to perform several songs on the 90-minute program, including a duet with the one and only Kermit the Frog.

And Kermit, as we all know, would never dream of uttering a disrespectful word in front of Gaga.

