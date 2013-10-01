Lady Gaga, Eminem and Arcade Fire set to appear on first YouTube Music Awards

10.01.13 5 years ago

Lady Gaga, Eminem and Arcade Fire will perform at the first YouTube Music Awards.

Director Spike Jonze will serve as the creative direction of the the new awards show, which will take place Nov. 3 at New York”s Pier 36. Nominations for the awards, which will honor the most watched and shared videos, will be announced Oct. 17.  “We”re setting out to create a night that”s all about making things and creativity in the spirit of everyone that uses YouTube,” Jonze said in a statement. “As well as giving out awards, we”ll be making live music videos. The whole night should feel like a YouTube video itself.”

The awards show will also celebrate its homegrown stars such as violinist Lindsey Stirling, whose video channel has garnered more than 400 million views, and Cdza, the collective of NYC musical virtuosos, who debut a new wacky yet musically accomplished video experiment every other week such as “History of Lyrics That Aren’t Lyrics” or “History of Wooing Women”

Jason Schwartzman will host the awards show, which will be live streamed around the world on YouTube. Check out his announcement video below.

