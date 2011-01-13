Lady Gaga, Eminem, Arcade Fire to perform at the Grammy Awards

Naturally, the Grammy Awards nabbed a number of its own nominees to perform during the ceremony this year, including Lady Gaga, Eminem, Arcade Fire and Katy Perry. The Recording Academy made the announcement this morning after a week of speculation.

Miranda Lambert and Cee Lo Green are also among the initially announced names as performers. This marks the first time Lambert and Arcade Fire will take the stage at the show.

The 53rd annual ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 13, broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. EST. Additional performers and presenters will be announced soon.

Eminem – and 11-time winner himself – leads the pack in nominations this year with 10 nods total. Lady Gaga is up for six, Green and Perry up for four and Lambert and Arcade fire up for three.

And despite rampant rumors circulating online, Britney Spears was not included in this initial roundup.

Lady Gaga performed alongside Elton John last year; Green Day, Beyonce, Pink, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Antebellum and Taylor Swift were also on tap.