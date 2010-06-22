Lady Gaga finished with ‘The Fame’ follow-up album

06.22.10 8 years ago

Get ready to say goodbye to the seemingly never-ending album cycle that was 2008’s “The Fame”: Lady Gaga’s new album is finished and she’s declared it so to Rolling Stone.

The as-yet-untitled set will be out early next year, and the pop singer hopes to reveal more details of its arrival on her very own skin.

I think I’m gonna get the album title tattooed on me and put out the photo,” she told the mag.“I have been for three years baking cakes — and now I’m going to bake a cake that has a bitter jelly. The message of the new music is now more bitter than it was before. Because the sweeter the cake, the more bitter the jelly can be.”

In a serious interview, she talks about her breakup from five years ago that segued Stefani Germanotta into Gaga, some traumas, how her genetic predisposition to Lupus keeps her wary about her health, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” politics and just how she’s able to wake up and be her every day.

“When I wake up in the morning, I feel just like any other insecure 24-year-old girl,” she says. “Then I say, ‘B*tch, you’re Lady Gaga, you get up and walk the walk today.'”

