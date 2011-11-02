Lady Gaga forms Born This Way Foundation, will headline KIIS FM Jingle Ball

Never let it be said that Lady Gaga doesn”t put her money where her mouth is. She and her mom have formed the Born This Way Foundation. The non-profit will tackle self-esteem and bullying issues.

“Together, we hope to establish a standard of bravery and kindness, as well as a community worldwide that protects and nurtures others in the face of bullying and abandonment,” Gaga said in a statement, as reported by Idolator.

Lady Gaga was greatly affected by the suicide of 14-year old bullying victim Jamey Rodemeyer, who so loved the singer that he was buried in a “Born This Way” t-shirt. In September, Lady Gaga dedicated an emotional version of “Hair” to Rodemeyer.

In other Lady Gaga news, she will headline Los Angeles pop radio station KIIS FM”s Jingle Ball on Dec. 3 at Nokia Theater. Also on the bill are David Guetta, Flo Rida, Sean Paul, Gym Class Heroes, Taio Cruz and Big Time Rush.