Lady Gaga gets naked for Vanity Fair, talks cocaine and the Mets

Lady Gaga continues to out-do herself in the press, as she’ll appear naked on the cover and in the pages of this Wednesday’s new Vanity Fair.

The “Bad Romance” singer wears little else aside from a gray wig and a shiny choker, though her interview may prove itself even more revealing.

Despite her constant touring and entourage, she says she remains in a constant state of lonliness. “I’m perpetually lonely. I”m lonely when I”m in relationships. It”s my condition as an artist.”

Another one of her “conditions” includes her proclivity to house and hone her creativity in her lady parts. “I have this weird thing that if I sleep with someone they”re going to take my creativity from me through my vagina.” Which brings new use of one’s “disco stick.”

She also explains that, because she knows she’s a public figure, she expects to get flack for whatever she wears wherever — including at a New York Mets game, the site of a recent press flap when she flipped fans off.

Gaga also mentions a drugged past, and admits to using cocaine on occasion now. Of that time hitting “rock bottom,” she says, “it was a low point, and it led to disaster… My mother knew the truth about that day, and she screamed so loud on the other end of the phone, I”ll never forget it… I do not want my fans to ever emulate that or be that way. I don”t want my fans to think they have to be that way to be great.”

The New Yorker did some screaming of her own at her Monster Ball tour stop in Arizona on Saturday. On stage, she said that other artists had tried to rope her into the Sound Strike boycott in an act to protest new controversial legislation.

“And I said, ‘you really think that us dumb f*cking pop stars are going to collapse the economy in Arizona? I”ll tell you what we have to do about SB1070… We have to be active. We have to actively protest… I will not cancel my show… I will hold you, and we will hold each other, and we will peaceably protest this state. Do not be afraid. Because if it wasn”t for all of you immigrants this country wouldn”t have sh*t.” She also had “Stop SB1070” penned on her arm.

Lady Gaga is currently working on her follow-up to 2008’s “The Fame”; an album of “Fame” remixes drops tomorrow.