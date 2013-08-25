Lady Gaga gives One Direction a pep talk backstage at the 2013 MTV VMAs

#MTV VMAs #Lady Gaga #ONE DIRECTION
08.26.13 5 years ago

It may not have come across on screen, but it appears there was a smattering of boos when One Direction accepted their award for best summer song for “Best Song Ever.”  The group was giving a second acceptance speech to MTV’s Thank You camera when none other than Lady Gaga came by for an impromptu pep talk. Granted, the One D boys didn’t seem to need it, but the always emotional Gaga let it out (or, perhaps was projecting her own feelings over critical audience?).

“I want to tell you that you deserve every measure of success you have. And I put that booing in my own show because I wanted to make a comment about that,” Gaga says. “I wanted to leave right now. I don’t want to even stay anymore. I don’t want to be in a room like that.”

Before taking an obligatory group photo, she adds, “You deserve a lot.”

It was impossible to see the Gents’ response, but soon they were cracking jokes before posing the photo.  You can watch Gaga meet One Direction at around the :30 minute mark in the video embedded below.

Gaga later retweeted the photo in this story.  We can’t imagine Taylor Swift’s reaction to that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV VMAs#Lady Gaga#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSLADY GAGAMTV Video Music Awards 2013MTV VMASone direction

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP