Watch a nearly nude Lady Gaga cry and pose in new short film: NSFW

Lady Gaga isn’t content to have the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 – she wants you to feel her every “Artpop” emotion. In a new video promoting her latest album, Gaga cries, strips down until she’s only covered by strategically placed bits of moss, and stares into the camera a lot. Watch it here or below.
The short film presents Gaga in many looks – mostly ones we’ve already seen during her “Artpop” launch – and depicts her in various stages of undress as the album’s title track plays. Directors Inez & Vindoodh, a Dutch fashion photography duo, no doubt added to the video’s strike-a-pose feel.
Gaga opens the clip by saying “This album is a celebration. My pain exploding in electronic music. It”s heavy, but after I listen to it, I feel happy again.” Oddly, she doesn’t look very happy in the video.
What do you think of Gaga’s “Artpop” style?
