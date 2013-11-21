Watch a nearly nude Lady Gaga cry and pose in new short film: NSFW

The short film presents Gaga in many looks – mostly ones we’ve already seen during her “Artpop” launch – and depicts her in various stages of undress as the album’s title track plays. Directors Inez & Vindoodh, a Dutch fashion photography duo, no doubt added to the video’s strike-a-pose feel.

Gaga opens the clip by saying “This album is a celebration. My pain exploding in electronic music. It”s heavy, but after I listen to it, I feel happy again.” Oddly, she doesn’t look very happy in the video.

What do you think of Gaga’s “Artpop” style?