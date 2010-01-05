Lady GaGa, Green Day, DMB tapped as Grammy performers

01.05.10 9 years ago

Grammy nominees Dave Matthews Band, Green Day, Lady Gaga, P!nk and the Zac Brown Band will join previously announced performers like Beyonce, Black Eyed Peas and Taylor Swift as performers at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

The the two-and-a-half hour ceremony show will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Jan. 31 via CBS.

With this announcement, the Recording Academy has confirmed that all five Album of the Year nominees will be taking the stage: Beyoncé, the Black Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga, the Dave Matthews Band, and Taylor Swift.

As previously reported, Beyonce leads this pack and all others for the 2010 Grammy presentation with 10 nominations. Zac Brown Band and Green Day are each up for three while DMB and Pink are nominated for two.

Click here for a complete list of nominees.

