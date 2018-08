Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At Sunday night”s U2 concert at New York”s Madison Square Garden, the legendary quartet were joined by the tri-state area”s own Lady Gaga for a duet on “Ordinary Love,” the song that the band originally wrote and recorded for the Nelson Mandela biopic Long Walk to Freedom.

Gaga played The Edge”s piano and sang lead and backing vocals on the song…

