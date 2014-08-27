Lady Gaga joins Adam Lambert and Queen for ‘Another One Bites The Dust’: Watch

In an abundance of vocal riches, Lady Gaga joined Adam Lambert and Queen on stage in Australia for a powerhouse version of “Another One Bites The Dust” last night.

The two belted the lyrics as if they were having a sing-off or trying to raise the roof in Sydney. Lady Gaga is down under with her ArtRave tour. (h/t Idolator)

As you know, the second half of Lady Gaga”s name is an homage to Queen”s “Radio Ga Ga.” She referenced the song in an Instagram post: “Tonight I felt alive in a way I have not before. I returned to the Radio Gaga Mothership to pay homage to my leaders. It was emotional and wild.”

Though we don't recommend it, it's worth even watching with the sound down to get a load of Gaga's outfit.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=dpYzZ3bzp3uVLJAyjBlB5s8umkyLeM47&pbid=21046400d6c84f29988e951b5aa85482