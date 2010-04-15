Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber, Ke$ha and John Mayer set for ‘Today’ concert series

Sting will kick off the “Today Show”s” summer concert series on May 14.
This year marks the 15th consecutive year of the concerts at New York City”s Rockefeller Plaza. Many of the artists, including Sting and Christina Aguilera will play 30-minute shows.
Among the other acts on the series are Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Ke$ha and Katy Perry.
The line-up is below. Additional artists will be added.
MAY
14 Sting
21 The Script
27 “American Idol” winner and runner-up
JUNE
4 Justin Bieber
8 Christina Aguilera
11 Rascal Flatts
18 James Taylor and Carole King
25 Maxwell
JULY
2 Maroon 5
9 Lady Gaga
16 Enrique Iglesias
23 John Mayer
30 Carrie Underwood
AUGUST
6 Train
13 Ke$ha
20 Keith Urban
27 Katy Perry
