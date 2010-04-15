Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber, Ke$ha and John Mayer set for ‘Today’ concert series

Sting will kick off the “Today Show”s” summer concert series on May 14.

This year marks the 15th consecutive year of the concerts at New York City”s Rockefeller Plaza. Many of the artists, including Sting and Christina Aguilera will play 30-minute shows.

Among the other acts on the series are Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Ke$ha and Katy Perry.

The line-up is below. Additional artists will be added.

MAY

14 Sting

21 The Script

27 “American Idol” winner and runner-up



JUNE

4 Justin Bieber

8 Christina Aguilera

11 Rascal Flatts

18 James Taylor and Carole King

25 Maxwell

JULY

2 Maroon 5

9 Lady Gaga

16 Enrique Iglesias

23 John Mayer

30 Carrie Underwood

AUGUST

6 Train

13 Ke$ha

20 Keith Urban

27 Katy Perry