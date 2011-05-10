Lady Gaga, Kanye West headed to Cannes Film Festival

New films are bursting the seams of the Croisette this week at the Cannes Film Festival, but some music stars are making their way into the French capitol this week.

Lady Gaga arrived today (May 10) in Paris, and is set to take the stage tomorrow on the “Le Grand Journal” stage. The television show will host festivities throughout the week. Mother Monster is set to be singing “Judas” and will be interviewed live by show host Michel Denisot.

The show will mark Day One of 64th annual Festival de Cannes.

Kanye West is apparently also on slate, to perform a set later in the week.

As previously reported, Gaga is mentoring on “American Idol” this week, but also today formally announced the arrival of her next song from “Born This Way.” “Hair” will appear online on Monday (May 16). Additionally, she will premiere a new partnership with online game FarmVille next week as well. A “specially-created farm, called GagaVille “will allow singles from “Born This Way” (due out May 23) to be heard within a specially-created farm… Players will have to complete tasks to hear one exclusive new track per day streamed online from May 17 to 19. Starting on May 20, players will be also able to unlock additional songs that aren’t exclusive,” reports the AP. The special online installation will run only through May 26.

Meanwhile, Kanye dropped his headlining performance from Coachella as a mixtape, available for download here.