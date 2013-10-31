Lady Gaga, Macklemore, Kendrick Lamar to hit AMA stage

10.31.13 5 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) – Hold your applause: Lady Gaga will perform at the American Music Awards next month.

Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Kendrick Lamar and Luke Bryan will also hit the stage for the Nov. 24 awards show in Los Angeles.
Previously announced performers include Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Imagine Dragons and Florida Georgia Line.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead with six nominations, including artist, new artist and single of the year for “Thrift Shop.” Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake have five nominations each, while Robin Thicke, Rihanna and Florida Georgia Line have four each. Bruno Mars and Imagine Dragons are both up for three awards.
The AMAs will air on ABC from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.

