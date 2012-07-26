Lady Gaga makes acting debut as La Chameleon in ‘Machete Kills’

Lady Gaga is coming to a big-screen near you.

The pop superstar will make her feature acting debut in writer/director Robert Rodriguez’s “Machete Kills,” playing the role of blonde bombshell La Chameleon. Though it’s not known how extensive the role will be (I’m guessing it’s a cameo and not much more), she’s merely the latest in a string of stunt castings announced for the film, with tabloid magnets including Mel Gibson and Charlie Sheen previously joining the project.

“I just finished working with @LadyGaga on @MacheteKills, she kicked SO MUCH ASS!” tweeted Rodriguez earlier this afternoon. “Holy Smokes. Blown away!”

Tweeted Gaga later: “Yes its true, I will be making my debut as an actress ln the amazing MACHETE KILLS BY @RODRIGUEZ IM SO EXCITED!!! AH! Filming was insane.”

Luckily for fans of Mother Monster, Rodriguez also tweeted a very cool poster of Gaga as Chameleon, a sort of noir pinup who holds a smoking pistol while wrapping herself in a luxuriously un-PC wolf’s-head stole. Hmm, I don’t think PETA’s gonna be happy about this…

Gaga is currently working on her next studio album, which is due for release sometime next year.

Official plot synopsis: “The second film in the Machete trilogy finds Machete mourning the loss of his beloved Sartana, slain during a run in with the cartels. Machete is recruited by the President of the United States for a mission which would be impossible for any mortal man. Machete must battle his way through Mexico to take down a cartel leader, Mendez the Madman, who threatens to fire a missile on the US. Machete foils Mendez’s plot only to find that the missiles are remote wired to and triggered by the madman”s still beating heart. The only man who can disarm the missile is eccentric billionaire arms dealer, Luther Voz, who has hatched a plan of his own to spread war across the planet with a weapon in space. Machete takes on Voz and his army in order to dismantle his master plan for global anarchy”.

“Machete Kills” stars Danny Trejo, Vanessa Hudgens, Amber Heard, Sofia Vergara, Demian Bichir, Mel Gibson, Jessica Alba, Michelle Rodriguez, Alexa Vega, Cuba Gooding Jr., Zoe Saldana, Edward James Olmos and Charlie Sheen (phew!). The film is expected to hit theaters sometime next year.