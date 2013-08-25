Watch: Lady Gaga opens MTV VMAs with ‘Applause’

Lady Gaga took a stroll down memory lane with her performance of “Applause” to open the MTV Video Music Awards. Starting as a nun (with her face through a block of white poster board), she segued from wig to wig, recreating various videos of yore, to “ARTPOP”s” face paint until she ended the frantic performance in the clam shell bikini she features in the “Applause” video.

“ARTPOP” comes out Nov. 11.

It seemed a little rushed to us. I prefer the Kia commercials with “Applause.” What did you think?

