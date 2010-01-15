Lady GaGa passes out backstage at Indiana concert

Lady GaGa collapsed backstage last night right before she was to take the stage at Purdue University in Indiana.

Police officers had to announce to the crowd that the show was canceled, after paramedics arrived and reported that the performer had an irregular heart beat and had trouble breathing. She was said to be suffering from dehydration and exhaustion.

The show has been rescheduled for Jan. 26.

GaGa reacted to the incident in a series of Tweets.

“I’ve been crying for hours, I feel like I let my fans down 2nite. An hour before the show, I was feeling dizzy and having trouble breathing”

“Paramedics came to take care of me, and told me my heart-rate was irregular– a result of exhaustion and dehydration.”

“can’t apologize enough for how sorry I am. I could hear my fans cheering from my dressing room, I begged everyone to let me go onstage.”

“My stage has complicated mechanical elements,everyone was concerned I’d be in danger during the 2hr show, since I had passed out earlier.”

“I am so devastated. I have performed with the flu, a cold, strep throat: I would never cancel a show just based on discomfort.”

“I hope you can forgive me. I love my little monsters more than anything, you are everything to me. I will make-up the performance on Jan 26.”

Take it easy on yourself, Lady! This is your first major solo go, it happens. Crying will only make it worse.

The “Poker Face” singer is scheduled to appear today on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in a pre-taped segment.