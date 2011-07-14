Lady Gaga, Pee-Wee Herman face-off in 2011 Emmy nominations

“Variety” may be the operative word here: 2011 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Variety, Muisc or Comedy Special includes recent superstar Lady Gaga, classic entertainer Bette Midler, veteran kids show host Pee-Wee Herman among the nods.

“Lady GaGa Presents The Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden” earned five nods this morning for the television awards, putting Mother Monster on the Emmy map for the very first time. In the grand category of Outstanding Special, the concert show is up against three other HBO productions. “Bette Midler: The Showgirl Must Go On,” “Carrie Fisher In Wishful Drinking” and “The Pee-Wee Herman Show On Broadway.”

CBS’ “The Kennedy Center Honors” is the only non-HBO contender. Merle Haggard, Jerry Herman, Bill T. Jones, Paul McCartney and Oprah Winfrey were among the honorees in the December 2010 show.

“Bette Midler” only earned the one nomination, “Carrie Fisher” nabbed two, “Pee-Wee” has three and “The Kennedy Center Honors” scored three.

The former three entertainers have never won a primetime emmy; the “Kennedy Center Honors” show won two back in the ’80s.

Here are the nominees for Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special:

Bette Midler: The Showgirl Must Go On • HBO • Miss M Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

Carrie Fisher In Wishful Drinking • HBO • A World of Wonder Production in association with HBO Documentary Films

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy Center Television Productions

Lady GaGa Presents The Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden • HBO • Mermaid Films in association with HBO Entertainment

The Pee-Wee Herman Show On Broadway • HBO • Herman World Productions and Funny Business Productions in association with HBO Entertainment