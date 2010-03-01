Lady GaGa plans summer arena tour for North America

Lady GaGa will kick off her first major North American arena tour this June. Cities for the 30-date tour will be announced soon.

But before she returns to these shores, she has some international business to take care of. LG, started her European tour last week in Manchester, England, added new European dates starting May 7 in Sweden and will then bring the Monster Ball to the Netherlands, Belgium and France and back to the U.K., according to her website, www.ladygaga.com. Semi Precious Weapons will open the European dates.

The outing is promoted by Live Nation Global Touring. Following her three Great Britain dates this week, she heads to New Zealand and Australia before ending the first leg in Yokohama, Japan on April 18.

No word yet on who will open the summer arena tour or how it will different, if at all, from the new Euro tour, which features 15 costume changes and 19 songs.