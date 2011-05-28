Lady Gaga poised to sail past 1 million on Billboard 200 next week

She worked hard for every single copy sold, but it looks like Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” will join the rarified club of artists whose album sells more than 1 million copies in its opening week.

Original predictions were that “Born This Way” would move around 800,000 copies, but that was before Amazon sold it for 99 cents for two days. The promotion, as troubled as it was by some downloading problems, will help send the album over the 1.15 million mark, predicts Billboard. The last artist to surpass the mark was Taylor Swift with “Speak Now” last fall.

Brad Paisley”s “This Is Country Music” comes in at second place on the Billboard 200 with sales of around 155,000, meaning Adele”s “21” slips to third place, but still tops the 100,000 mark.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Paisley”s sets, five other titles bow in the top 10: “Glee Cast: Vol. 6” flies in at No. 4 with sales of around 80,000; Maybach Music Group Presents: Self Made, Vol. 1,” a collection of artists on Mayback, debuts at No. 6. The co-joined New Kids on the Block and Back Street Boys combo comes in at No. 7, as NKOTBSB’s self-titled setis poised to sell around 40,000.

Journey and Walmart prove the strength of both brands as “Eclipse” starts at No. 8, despite being available only at the mass marketer. Up-and-coming Los Angeles band Foster the People benefits from a long, well-developed set-up by Columbia Records as “Torches” begins its chart life at No. 9 with sales of 30,000. Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” hangs in there at No. 10, moving around 30,000 copies.