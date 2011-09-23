Lady Gaga premiering remix, short film during Paris Fashion Week

Lady Gaga is well known in fashion circles and has strengthened her ties in recent months to designer Thierry Mugler; next week on Wednesday (Sept. 28), Gaga is further promoting that bond by debuting a new short film during the spring/summer 2012 Mugler Women’s Wear Collection show in Paris.

MTV revealed that a previously unreleased remix track will debut along with the clip, which was directed by the same creators behind Mother Monster’s recent “Yoü and I” fashion films: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, in conjunction with Mugler creative director/Gaga stylist Nicola Formichetti.

Mugler’s tumblr will be live-blogging the event, and a version of the short film will be made available online the next day.

Gaga debuted a dance remix of her “Born This Way” track “Scheiße” at a Mugler fashion event earlier this year, even before the album was out. She walked in a Thierry Mugler show and borrowed Mugler model and famous skeleton-man Rick Genest for her “Born This Way” single video.

Gaga isn’t the only global star hitting the catwalk with new projects next week. Kanye West his confirmed his very first show in Paris next week on Oct. 1, for the Kanye West Spring/Summer 2012 line.