Lady Gaga premiering remix, short film during Paris Fashion Week

#Lady Gaga
09.23.11 7 years ago

Lady Gaga is well known in fashion circles and has strengthened her ties in recent months to designer Thierry Mugler; next week on Wednesday (Sept. 28), Gaga is further promoting that bond by debuting a new short film during the spring/summer 2012 Mugler Women’s Wear Collection show in Paris.

MTV revealed that a previously unreleased remix track will debut along with the clip, which was directed by the same creators behind Mother Monster’s recent “Yoü and I” fashion films: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, in conjunction with Mugler creative director/Gaga stylist Nicola Formichetti.

Mugler’s tumblr will be live-blogging the event, and a version of the short film will be made available online the next day.

Gaga debuted a dance remix of her “Born This Way” track “Scheiße” at a Mugler fashion event earlier this year, even before the album was out. She walked in a Thierry Mugler show and borrowed Mugler model and famous skeleton-man Rick Genest for her “Born This Way” single video.

Gaga isn’t the only global star hitting the catwalk with new projects next week. Kanye West his confirmed his very first show in Paris next week on Oct. 1, for the Kanye West Spring/Summer 2012 line.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSKayne WestLADY GAGAmuglerthierry mugleryou and i

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP