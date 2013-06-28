Lady Gaga returns by singing a stirring rendition of the National Anthem at NYC Gay Pride

Lady Gaga has tried to keep a low profile since she underwent hip surgery in March, but her excitement over Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision striking down the Defense of Marriage Act found her stepping out Friday night to celebrate.
The pop icon has been a major advocator of gay rights since the beginning of her career. Friday night she appeared at a kick-off event for this weekend’s New York City Gay Pride celebration. After some short remarks about the battle she’s waged along side her gay fans, Gaga surprised the audience with an acapella rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. In honor of the occasion, however, Ms. Gaga decided to change the final line just a bit.
“Oh say does that star spangled, flag of pride yet wave. For the land of the free and the home for the brave.”
You can watch Gaga’s rendition in the fantastic amateur video captured below.
I think her last line was ‘home for the gay’
Yeah that’s what it sounded like to me, too. So glad she’s ok. :)
Such a media whore! This was about her publicity not gay rights, she only came out because Madonna voiced her support yesterday! People have been vocal of gay rights decades before GaGa jumped on the band wagon! I guess she has another awful album out soon so needs the promo and assurance that her brainwashed gay fans will buy it! She is using the gay community! Wake up!
@FITSY. Gaga tweeted WAY before Madonna voiced her support. Stop being so god damn pressed and idiotic. This woman is using her power, she has influence over millions of youth, which madonna does not. Gaga is harnessing that influenced and doing something good. So before you comment on someone’s activism just keep in mind there are pop stars out there living in their fancy houses, dining with their fancy food whilst Gaga is helping the world. Also, while you sit down on your computer chair remaining to do nothing for the world try and cut her some slack. People always have to be negative and question her intentions. She is doing GOOD, she is HELPING. So stay pressed.
@FITSY Gaga is a media whore?? well….Madonna flashed her saggy tits to people, isn’t that very inappropriate for a 90 year old woman?, she is bashing Gaga even tho Gaga didn’t even done anything bad to her, sang Born this Way without Gaga’s permission just because Gaga’s manager took down Madonna’s invitation to sing with Gaga together lol, calling Gaga a copycat as if she’s actually original. Isn’t Madonna the true copycat queen, reductive, cougar, warfreak, attention seeker and a person who can’t accept that she’s already old. And in case you didn’t know, Gaga is bisexual. When she was still not known yet, she sings at small clubs, gay bars, that’s why she has a lot of gay friends. This is not her first time to join in a gay rights parade. She already supports gay rights before. She even gave speech to every gay rights parade she attends to, go watch it on youtube. And if you want I can tell you her whole life story. And I’m trying to google why is Madonna a gay icon but I can’t see any results lol. I know I’m not supposed to bully the bullies because that is opposed on what Gaga is standing for but I just can’t tolerate people who gives hate and bully others who didn’t even done anything bad to them.
Germanotta is a lifelong teenager rebelling against her parents and religion for applause and to shore up a brittle identity. (ala Madonna) Her behavior with the national anthem is indicative of the homosexual activist disrespect for the anthem, the country, and their desire to reduce the country to a “land of the gay” where everyone who doesn’t agree with their sexual interests and agenda must be eliminated.
It’s so painfully obvious this girl ha no idea what she is talking about. Newsflash gaga: the gay community started to become mainstream roughly 15 years ago! They do not need a charlatan like you, they have been doing just fine for themselves without you. Stop comparing your non existent struggles to people who had real issues,It’s like paris hilton doing a speech at the million man march!
It’s so painfully obvious that you know nothing about her. And you clearly just don’t like her. She went through plenty bullying enough when she was younger, and she IS bisexual. And comparing her to Paris Hilton? That’s just ignorant. She is spreading love and once again, “It’s so painfully obvious” that YOU are spreading hate.
That was like swallowing a glass of curdled milk.- Are you kidding me with that maudlin speech and her juvenile rendition of the American anthem? Lady Gaga’s infantilizing of gay men is not doing anybody any good.
