Lady Gaga returns by singing a stirring rendition of the National Anthem at NYC Gay Pride

Lady Gaga has tried to keep a low profile since she underwent hip surgery in March, but her excitement over Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision striking down the Defense of Marriage Act found her stepping out Friday night to celebrate.

The pop icon has been a major advocator of gay rights since the beginning of her career. Friday night she appeared at a kick-off event for this weekend’s New York City Gay Pride celebration. After some short remarks about the battle she’s waged along side her gay fans, Gaga surprised the audience with an acapella rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. In honor of the occasion, however, Ms. Gaga decided to change the final line just a bit.

“Oh say does that star spangled, flag of pride yet wave. For the land of the free and the home for the brave.”

You can watch Gaga’s rendition in the fantastic amateur video captured below.