Lady Gaga reveals ‘Judas’ lyrics, previews half of ‘Born This Way’ album

Now that her single “Born This Way” has entered into rotation and the Grammy Awards fervor has dimmed, Lady Gaga is now pressing the other aspects of her forthcoming new album.

Before she took the stage for her forthcoming HBO special at Madison Square Garden last night, the singer took the time to Tweet some lyrics from another new song, “Judas.”

“I’m just a Holy Fool, oh baby he’s so cruel, but I’m still in love with Judas, Baby. âœŸ” she wrote.

Rolling Stone has actually been lucky enough to get a gander of that track and five others from “Born This Way.”

“‘Judas’ is a classic Lady Gaga pop banger with three huge hooks, a thumping house music breakdown and a vocal part that borrows a bit of Rihanna’s distinctive cadence,” the article read on song.

“It’s about always falling in love with the wrong man over and over again,” Gaga told Carson Daly on his radio show last week. “‘Judas’ is a very, very dark song. It’s rad.”

No word yet if the song will be Gaga’s next single, but it certainly is revving up to be the next focal point.

The other songs that RS had a listen to include “Edge of Glory,” “Scheiße,” “Hair,” “You and I” and the already-released title track.

“You and I” was previewed last summer on the “Today” show (see below).

Gaga’s MSG show (plus her stop in Atlantic City over the weekend) are the start of her next leg of the Monster Ball tour. All dates can be seen here; her HBO special premieres May 7.